Prasad Oak to direct a biopic on the legendary Marathi actor Nilu Phule

Tips Industries is set to make a biopic on the legendary Marathi cinema actor Nilu Phule. The feature film will trace his journey as an actor and social activist. He began his career with a Marathi folk play ‘Katha Aklechya Kandyachi’ and went on to become a popular star in the Marathi film industry. The luminary has acted in over 130 films and contributed to Hindi cinema alongside Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Coolie’, Anil Kapoor in ‘Woh 7 Din’ and Dilip Kumar in ‘Mashal’, among others.

Known for his negative roles, now the audience will get a chance to see and be a part of his personal journey only to understand the life of an actor, the ups and downs, and the sacrifices he made only to pursue the thing he loved – entertaining the audiences. This biopic gives a perspective as to how he got stardom by playing grey roles while playing the role of a husband and father in reel life.

Kumar Taurani, MD – Tips Industries talking about the film said, “Nilu Phule Ji has been a great contributor to the Marathi Film Industry and the film is an ode to him. We have acquired the ‘Life Rights’ from his daughter Gargi Phule and soon are going to commence shooting for the film.”

Gargi Phule, daughter of Nilu Phule quotes saying, “Prasad has spent a lot of time with my father and was very keen on making a film on him. We’ve got massive support from Tips and believe in their power of storytelling and creative abilities.”

While the makers are scouting for an actor to play the lead role, the actor-director Prasad Oak will be directing the biopic and it will be written by Kiran Yadnyopavit.

Prasad Oak told us, “Working with Nilu Phule Ji has been the most enlightening experience in my life. And now, to be able to make a movie on him is the biggest achievement. He’s been like a Guru to me, and I hope we can do justice to the person he was.”

Dilip Advani & Neha Shinde are the creative producers with associate producers being Avinash Chate, Arijeet Borthakur & Tannaz Bandukwalla.

The biopic is slated to hit cinemas in 2023.