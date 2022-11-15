scorecardresearch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Telugu actor Krishna

Narendra Modi has condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, who passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, who passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday.

“Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family,” Modi tweeted.

Popularly known as Superstar Krishna, he ruled the Telugu film world during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Father of actor Mahesh Babu, Krishna breathed his last at 4:10 am on Tuesday. He was 79.

Some of his well-known films are ‘Alluri Seetharama Raju’, ‘Mosagallaku Mosagadu’ and ‘Gudachari 116’ among others.

