‘Prince’ is Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film’s title

Extensively filmed in Puducherry and London, the shoot of Sivakarthikeyan and director Anudeep KV’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie is in its final stages. The makers have also finalised the title and released the first-look poster.

‘Prince’ is the title locked for the movie and Sivakarthikeyan appears like a peacemaker in the poster, as he wears white and white with a globe in his hand. The hands are painted with country maps and we can also see world map and a dove which is the symbol of peace can be seen in the background.

The poster oozes positive vibes with a smile on Sivakarthikeyan’s face as he appears like a real Prince in it. The makers have announced that they intend to release ‘Prince’ on August 31 on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi day in Telugu and Tamil around the world.

Maria Ryaboshapka, the Ukrainian actress last seen in ‘Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story’, plays the female lead in the film. Senior actor Sathyaraj also has an important role in the movie. Its music has been composed by S Thaman.