Advtg.
Regional News

Prithviraj draws attention to fake account in his daughter's name

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has brought to notice a fake social media account created on behalf of his daughter. He says the page is not managed by him or his wife, and neither do they see the need for the six-year-old to have a social media presence.

Prithviraj shared a screen shot of the profile on Instagram featuring a picture of the actor’s daughter. The profile bio states the account is managed by Prithviraj and his wife Supriya.

“Just wanted to bring your attention to this fake handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6 year old to have a social media presence. Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this! #FakeHandle#Shameful#LetKidsBeKids#ReportThisHandle,” he wrote alongside the image.

Advtg.

On the professional front, earlier this year Prithiviraj starred in the Malayalam thriller “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”, directed by Sachy. The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleElli AvrRam turns Insta poet
Next articleBhumi Pednekar wishes green Diwali with saplings

Related Articles

News

Desi show and film units go international to shoot amid pandemic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAMNew Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The first two quarters of the year saw many Indians, including Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Bollywood...
Read more
News

A special wish for Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘real life superhero’!!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Dulquer Salmaan expressed love for his father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who celebrates his birthday on Monday. Dulquer Salman...
Read more
News

Prithviraj Sukumaran resumes work with public awareness film shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has resumed work. He is currently shooting for a public awareness film. Prithviraj posted a...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Prithviraj draws attention to fake account in his daughter's name 1

Rasika Dugal reveals the next best thing to talking to herself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to...
Prithviraj draws attention to fake account in his daughter's name 2

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Is Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?

Prithviraj draws attention to fake account in his daughter's name 2

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set

Prithviraj draws attention to fake account in his daughter's name 2

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks