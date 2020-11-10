Prithviraj draws attention to fake account in his daughter's name

Advtg.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has brought to notice a fake social media account created on behalf of his daughter. He says the page is not managed by him or his wife, and neither do they see the need for the six-year-old to have a social media presence.

Prithviraj shared a screen shot of the profile on Instagram featuring a picture of the actor’s daughter. The profile bio states the account is managed by Prithviraj and his wife Supriya.

“Just wanted to bring your attention to this fake handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6 year old to have a social media presence. Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this! #FakeHandle#Shameful#LetKidsBeKids#ReportThisHandle,” he wrote alongside the image.

On the professional front, earlier this year Prithiviraj starred in the Malayalam thriller “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”, directed by Sachy. The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project.

