Prithviraj Sukumaran indicates sequel of hit movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in the offing

Pan-India actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran gave strong indications of a sequel to his blockbuster movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

The actor in the course of an interactive event affirmed that plans for a sequel to his movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’ are in the works.

Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped big hints on his upcoming projects saying: “We do have ideas of doing a sequel to ‘Jana Gana Mana’ which will also be sort of a prequel; you will get to explore this character to before What you saw in ‘Jana Gana Mana’.”

This news has raised expectations of his fans who have loved and praised the film, thanks to the strong storyline, script and incredible acting.

Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Kaapa’ and will have a busy year ahead with the release of ‘Salaar’, which also stars Prabhas.

Apart from this, Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture ‘L2: Empuraan’ with Mohanlal and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.