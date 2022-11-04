Prithviraj Sukumaran looks back as ‘Anandabhadram’ completes 17 years

Incredibly talented Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his spectacular performances that have changed the course of Indian films. On the 17th anniversary of this dark fantasy horror film, ‘Anandabhadram’, the actor reflects on his time working on it. Directed by Santosh Sivan in his Malayalam film debut, the film was based on a novel of the same name by Sunil Parameswaran.

Prithviraj’s portrayal of Anandan was highly promising, and his fans were utterly blown away by his performance. The entire picture, which was packed with ghosts, spirits, and black magic, had the audience enthralled until the very end. ‘Anandabhadram’, a commercial triumph, went on to win five honours at the 2005 Kerala State Film Awards and two at the 2005 Asianet Film Awards.

When asked about his experience, he answered, “This film has a special place in my heart. I had never played a character like Anandan before and I’m glad people remember my role. I’d like to thank Santosh Sivan for bringing this wonderful story to life as I am truly grateful for all the love that has come my way for this part. This kind of feedback keeps me going, and I’m looking forward to portraying numerous outstanding characters in the future.”

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for “Salaar” and “L2:Empuraan” both of which are going to be released on the big screens in 2023. His fans can’t wait to see him back on the big screen in “Gold” and “Kaapa”, both of which are coming out this year.