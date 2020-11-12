Advtg.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine

By Glamsham Editorial
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a poem penned by his six-year-old daughter on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prithviraj re-shared a picture from his wife Supriya’s profile on Instagram. She had shared the poem written by their daughter Ally.

Ally wrote: “Oh Covid-19 vakseen coming soon. Children first because they are important. Oh let’s celebrate. Come on Covid-19, time for you to go to you home-sweet-home. Lets all be normell again. Oh ya! Oh ya! Oh ya! Time to celebrate!”

Alongside the image, Supriya captioned: “#Repost@supriyamenonprithviraj with @make_repost···So I had told Ally about the vaccine coming sometime end of this year( based on the latest news) and she’s been asking me questions about it everyday like how will they give it, who will get it first etc?

“Just now after she finished her lessons she called me to show me a poem she’s written about the vaccine! While the spellings may be wrong the emotion is spot on! #GoCoronaGo #BringTheVaccineSoon.”

Prithviraj on Wednesday had brought to notice a fake social media account created on behalf of his daughter. He said the page was not managed by him or his wife, and neither did they see the need for the six-year-old to have a social media presence.

–IANS

dc/vnc

