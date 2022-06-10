scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a village lass Ranjani in Dhanush starrer ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

By Glamsham Bureau
Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a village lass Ranjani in Dhanush starrer 'Thiruchitrambalam'
Priya Bhavani Shankar _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

The team of director Mithran R Jawahar’s much-awaited comedy drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, on Friday announced the name of actress Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush posted a clip and said, “Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani.”

- Advertisement -

The clip he posted had a picture of Priya Bhavani Shankar with the caption, “Meet Ranjani, the Graamatthu Thendral (the village breeze).”

The film features three heroines — Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nithya Menon.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, the team had disclosed actress Raashi Khanna’s character name and role in the film. She plays Anusha, Dhanush’s high school friend in the film.

The film, which will also features Prakash Raj and director Bharathi Raja in important roles, has music by Anirudh.

- Advertisement -

The film has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

- Advertisement -
Pic. Sourcepriyabhavanishankar
Previous articleAllu Arjun faces activist’s ire for promoting educational institution
Next articleInquiry into Tesla Autopilot being expanded by US safety officials
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Kriti Sanon

Rashami Desai

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,980FansLike
52,651FollowersFollow
7,149FollowersFollow
60,113FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US