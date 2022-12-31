How ‘Project K’ makers ‘reinvented the wheel’… quite literally!

Rebel Star Prabhas’ futuristic film ‘Project K’ helmed by Nag Ashwin is being billed as the most expensive movie ever in Indian cinema. The director, therefore, is not leaving anything to chance with the script and the pre-production formalities.

He even made a public appeal to Anand Mahindra, requesting automobile technology from his Mahindra Group for ‘Project K’. The movie project sought Mahindra Group’s support in developing futuristic automobiles for the film, and Anand Mahindra is lending full support, a unit source stated.

As a New Year treat, the makers released the first episode of ‘From Skratch: Re-inventing the Wheel’, which shows the process undergone to make a wheel. Of course, it’s not a regular wheel.

The fun part is the team made a mockery of Nag Ashwin for his enthusiasm to design and make the wheel. But only he knows the importance of it. Priyanka Dutt’s involvement can also be noticed in the video. There is much more to come in the ‘From Skratch’ series.

Amitabh Bachchan is playing a significant role in the movie, in which Deepika Padukone is the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Celebrating 50 memorable years, Tollywood’s leading production house Vyjayanthi Movies is behind this golden jubilee project that is also its biggest investment in its history.