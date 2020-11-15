Advtg.
Regional News

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Soumita Chattopadhyay's contribution to Indian cinema will be written in gold letters

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is crestfallen on hearing the news of Bangla cinema and theatre legend Soumitra Chattopadhyays demise. Prosenjit said he considers the late icon a father figure and he counts his death as a personal loss.

While IANS contacted Prosenjit over the phone, we found him overcome with grief. He mentioned he needed some time to get over the void that he was feeling in his heart right now.

Advtg.

“He was a father figure to me and his contribution to Bangla, rather Indian cinema, and theatre will be written in letters of gold. I need some time to get over is,” Prosenjit told IANS in a choked voice.

Prosenjit worked with Soumitra Chattopadhyay in numerous Bangla films down the decades, memorably in Mayurakshi (2017), “Praktan” (2016), “Guru Shishya” (2001), “Baba Keno Chakar” (1998), “Latthi” (1996), and “Aatanka” (1986).

Atanu Ghosh’s “Mayurakshi” won the trophy for Best Feature Film in Bengali at the 2018 National Awards.

Advtg.

Soumitra Chattopadhyay tested Covid positive on October 5 and was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital the next day. The medical board at the hospital announced the news of his demise on Sunday morning. He was 85.

–IANS

aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAyushmann's one-liner about 'day after Diwali' impresses fans
Next articleHorses for courses for India during fielding practice in Sydney

Related Articles

IPL

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 16 (IANS) Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has stated that plans for the state to host the entire summer of tennis, including the...
Read more
IPL

Aus vs Ind: Paine in self-isolation following Covid cluster in Adelaide

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 16 (IANS) The first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy has come under shadow as Australian players, including Test captain Tim Paine...
Read more
IPL

Dutch cricketer works as food delivery guy to make ends meet

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives of people irrespective of their professions, economic, social or religious status. Be it...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Soumita Chattopadhyay's contribution to Indian cinema will be written in gold letters 1

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari writer: I don't believe in scene-by-scene remake

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) New-age Bollywood writer Rohan Shankar has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the new comedy Suraj Pe Mangal...
Prosenjit Chatterjee: Soumita Chattopadhyay's contribution to Indian cinema will be written in gold letters 2

On this day: Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Soumita Chattopadhyay's contribution to Indian cinema will be written in gold letters 3

One-year-old tigress killed in Panna reserve

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Soumita Chattopadhyay's contribution to Indian cinema will be written in gold letters 4

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea...

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Soumita Chattopadhyay's contribution to Indian cinema will be written in gold letters 4

Indian stars connect with Singapore artistes for virtual chat

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks