Actress Prreit Kamal is a known name in the Punjabi film industry and she has been part of several music videos like ‘Beat Crazy’ and more. Prreit made her acting debut alongside Ammy Virk in the film ‘Saab Bahadar’ and she is on cloud nine as she has two Punjabi films lined up for release.

She has ‘Fer Mamlaa Gadbad Hai’ with actor Ninja and ‘Marjaney’ with actor Sippy Gill. While ‘Marjaney’ is set to release on November 12 this year and ‘Fer Mamlaa Gadbad Hai’ in the first half of 2022.

Prreit talks about the same and says: “As we know the audience have been lapping up Punjabi movies ever since theatres reopened and I hope they give us the same love.”

She adds about her working experience with Ninja and Sippy Gill. “The great thing about both Sippy and Ninja is how humble they are. They both are highly talented and have a huge fan base, but yet you feel so warm and comfortable around them on the sets. They are both so dedicated and focused on their characters that it pushed me to do my part even better.”

The shooting for the movies happened in Chandigarh and she opens up about the experience. “I feel you don’t get the real essence of a Punjabi premise in a film unless you actually shoot in Punjab. The people, the colors, they all add up to the way the movie feels. Chandigarh, I feel is the perfect blend of an urban lifestyle and a small-city vibe and that’s why a lot of people easily connect watching it on-screen,” she shares.

Prreit is also learning Bhangra and Gidda for her upcoming Punjabi film projects as these dance forms are eternal parts of Punjabi cinema as she adds: “To be honest, the Bhangra and Gidda dance forms are eternal parts of Punjabi cinema. I believe that it is important to actually know a skill perfectly for it to come out good on screen.”

“Though I’ve been dancing since I was very young and was also a professional choreographer for a short time, these dance forms are something I feel I can even try to perfect further. I’ve been working very hard on them and hopefully my effort will show on screen,” she concludes.