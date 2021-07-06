Puneeth Rajkumar in Pawan Kumar’s ‘Dvitva’

Adv.

Why is Indian cinema typically recognized as showcasing content that revolves around action, masala and romance? Probably because many outstanding pieces of direction, art, cinematography and acting have gone unnoticed or under noticed in certain cases.

Over the last decade Indian cinema has experimented quite a lot and has delivered some unconventional work. Apparently Hombale Films’ team is experimenting their way through it by tapping on some unexplored parts in the genre of a Psychological thriller with their upcoming movie DVITVA. It is all set to win heart of movie lovers who gravitate around the genre of thriller and promise the audience a delightful watch.

The films features prominent and dynamic power star Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by talented ‘Lucia’ and ‘U Turn’ fame Pawan Kumar. The title of the films ‘DVITVA’ means duality and is a psychological thriller drama and the team of DVITVA aims at bringing to the table, the genre of thriller with an element of uniqueness and freshness, something which Indian cinema has not portrayed more often. The production and principal photography will start from September 2021.

In a chat, producer Vijay Kiragandur mentioned that he is pleased and delighted to work with Puneeth Rajkumar again in a completely different and exciting genre movie. Further he also added that, he is very sure that director Pawan Kumar’s delivery of this thriller is going to be winsome and the movie will be a treat for Puneeth’s fan as they will see him in a very different avatar, than what he has been previously engaged in.

DVITVA will be directed by Pawan Kumar, Prertha Jayaraman will be behind camera and Poorna Chandra Tejaswi will do the music. The rest of cast and crew will be announced soon by the team of Hombale Films.

