Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, passed away on Friday following a massive heart attack. He was 46. Although there was no official conformation from the hospital but condolences have already started pouring in.

According to family sources, Puneeth developed severe chest pain and suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. Immediately he was shifted to Vikram Hospital. Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital.

Puneeth was being treated at the ICU facility. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has reached the residence of Puneeth at Sadashivanagar.

Puneeth was born on March 17, 1975 and was fondly known as ‘Appu’. He was also a singer, television presenter and producer. He acted in more than 29 films. He also appeared in many films as a child artiste. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role in ‘Bettada Hoovu’. He made his debut in the Kannada film industry with ‘Appu’ in 2002.