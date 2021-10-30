HomeRegionalNews

Puneeth Rajkumar’s song by Pakistani singer goes viral

By Glamsham Bureau
Puneeth Rajkumar's song by Pakistani singer Ajmal Mughal goes viral
Pakistani singer Ajmal Mughal
- Advertisement -

The video of a Pakistani singer singing songs from the movies of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has gone viral on social media.

Ajmal Mughal from Lahore had made videos of him singing the popular song “Neene Rajakumara” from “Rajakumara” movie.

- Advertisement -

Fans of the late actor who passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest, have been sharing the video with pride that Puneeth even had a fan in Pakistan.

Ajmal Mughal said in his post while singing the song that Kannada is a difficult and sweet language. “I like to sing it and the best thing is that I enjoy singing it without knowing the meaning.”

- Advertisement -

Ajmal has also sung ‘ninnindale’ from the film “Milana”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleApple has most loyal smartphone users in US: Report
Next articleKohli slams people who abused Shami, says attacking someone over their religion is pathetic
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,864FansLike
46,363FollowersFollow
6,387FollowersFollow
57,603FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US