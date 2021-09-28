Punjabi film ‘Fuffad Ji’ to hit theatres on November 11

- Advertisement -

The release date of upcoming Punjabi film ‘Fuffad Ji’ was announced on Tuesday. The film is all set to hit theatres on November 11 this year.

The makers announced the release date along with a new poster of the film. The period drama features Binnu Dhillon along with Gurnam Bhullar in the lead.

‘Fuffad Ji’ banks on a comedy of errors in an attempt to set up wholesome family entertainment. Shooting commenced in Punjab in June.

Written by Raju Verma and directed by Pankaj Batra, ‘Fuffad Ji’ also feature Sidhika Sharma and Jasmin Bajwa in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Zee Studios and K Kumar Studios.

With the big screens opening up, the theatrical release date of several big ticket films have been announced in the past few days.

These include R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, Akshay Kumar-starrer big budget period drama ‘Prithviraj’, Kabir Khan’s ’83’ featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’ and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ among others.