Punjabi singers lend voice to farmers' 'stir'

BY VISHAL GULATI

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) To penetrate the music market through the hearts of protesting farmers, a host of Punjabi singers have lent their voice to their ‘struggle’ against the new agricultural laws that will ‘ruin’ economy and ‘snatch’ their lands.

Also a few of them are camping at the protest site to belt out their latest ‘revolutionary’ songs.

From appealing the peasants, which constitutes 75 of Punjab’s population, to unite and head towards the national capital where already thousands of farmers from across northern India have laid siege to Delhi and to throw an open challenge to the Centre that is ‘hell bent’ on ‘grabbing’ their priceless land that their forefathers turned fertile with their blood, sweat and tears.

The latest video song ‘Pecha’, sung by Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal and Haraf Cheema, has been making waves on YouTube since November 21.

This song got over 25 lakh views till date.

“Khich le jatta khich tayari pecha pai gaya Centre naal (Come on farmer be ready, now it’s a direct confrontation with Centre),” says the lyrics of their song.

He asked the farmers to head towards Delhi as the new laws will ruin them and ‘your’ future generations will not forgive ‘you’.

With an appeal to the farmers to reach Delhi in hordes, the song says, “Pind pind cho bharo tralliangal nahi banni Canters naal (People from village to village should move on tractor-trailers towards Delhi as small Canters will not serve any purpose).”

In fact, Grewal himself was seen camping amidst protesters on the borders of Delhi and ‘igniting’ spirits at the protest venues.

His previous solo song ‘Ailaan’, released ahead of the farmers marching towards Delhi, talks about the farmer march towards Delhi that comprises octogenarian farmers.

“Tenu Delhi eh ekath pareshaan karuga tere fayede nalo jyada nuksaan karuga, par faslan da faisla kisan karuga (Delhi, this gathering will bother you, will hurt you, but the farmer will decide the price of his crops),” says the lyrics.

Joining the chorus, Canada-based singer Elly Mangat’s song ‘Baghi Kisan’ or a revolutionary farmer invokes Sikh general Baghel Singh who led Sikh troops along with Jassa Singh Ahluwalia and Jassa Singh Ramgarhia and conquered Delhi by defeating Mughal emperor Shah Alam-II in 1783.

Controversial singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, who booked for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through a song titled ‘Panj golian’ (five bullets), is also rubbing shoulders these days with protesting farmers on the Delhi borders.

“I have come here to lend my support to Punjabi brothers and sisters who have been forced to spend their days and nights under the sky to oppose the legislations,” Moosewala told the media on Tuesday.

In his speeches, he is saying the Punjabis believe in the philosophy of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev.

“Here there is no Hindu, no Sikh and no Muslim. Our biggest religion is ‘roti’ and they are trying to snatch it from us. By sinking all differences, we are all here to fight in a united way,” he said, appealing to the gathering from Punjab and Haryana to take up their cause to the conclusion in a peaceful manner.

Anmol Gagan Maan’s song ‘Kisaan vs Rajneeti’ is hogging the limelight on YouTube by getting over 4 lakh views.

Her song says the farmer holds a spade on his shoulder. “If the guns comeyour politics will be held responsible for this.”

Jass Bajwa’s song ‘Jatta Takda Ho Ja’ says the Centre has always betrayed the farmers and asks the farmers to unite.

“I am a singer later. First I am a farmer,” said Resham Singh Anmol.

“I am also the son of a farmer,” added singer Jasbir Jassi.

Babbu Maan’s song ‘Mandian ch Jatt Rulda’ is quite popular as he tries to portray the darker side of the farming — spike in suicide by debt-ridden farmers.

Angusih over the purported remark of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the farmers’ has a Khalistani link, popular singer Diljit Dosanjh comes in the support of the farmers.

“We are farmers, we are not terrorists,” tweeted Dosanjh alongside a cartoon of protesting farmers.

Posting pictures of farmers, rapper Honey Singh says, “My prayers with farmers Waheguru Meher karan!!”

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

–IANS

vg/in