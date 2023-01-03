scorecardresearch
'Pushpa: The Rise' set to become No. 1 all-time Indian film hit in Russia

A year after its theatrical release around the world, the Allu Arjun-led 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to hold its own

By News Bureau

A year after its theatrical release around the world, the Allu Arjun-led ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ continues to hold its own, not just in India, but also internationally.

The blockbuster directed by Sukumar, which was released in Russia last month, has collected more than 10 million roubles or about Rs 12 crore.

The Allu Arjun-starrer saw its grand Russian-language release on December 8 and after shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the film has been running successfully in 774 screens with no drop reported in the number of screens till date, according to the makers.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which is in the third week since its release, is on track to becoming Russia’s most-loved Indian film of all time. And the Russian satellite rights to the film will be sold soon for another Rs 2 crore, unit sources said.

Given the current trend, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is expected to outperform all other Indian film collections and set a new high.

The highest collection for a Russian-dubbed Indian film thus far has been the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’, which grossed around 15 million roubles or about Rs 17 crore. Now, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, given the kind of response it has been getting, is expected to surpass this figure and become the most successful Russian-dubbed Indian film of all time.

