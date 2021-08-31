Raai Laxmi feels blessed to visit Ajmer Sharif ‘Dargah’

- Advertisement -

Multi-lingual actress Raai Laxmi took time out to visit the famous Ajmer Sharif ‘Dargah’ as she is shooting a song for one of her upcoming projects in Rajasthan. She says such a visit to a spiritual places gives her a sense of satisfaction.

Raai said, “This is the second time that I have been blessed to visit the Ajmer Sharif ‘Dargah’. I have a religious side to me and I love to visit holy and spiritual places. I believe in Ajmer Sharif ‘Dargah’. I was shooting there and I wanted to go and I was so happy and blessed to have been here.

“It was a beautiful experience and I got to know more about the ‘Dargah’, as there was a lovely gentleman who handled the places who took me around and told me all the lovely stories and it was very peaceful and well arranged. There were some beautiful Sufi music and ‘Qawwali’ songs being played and it was a very peaceful and fulfilling day, keeping all Covid protocols in mind.”

Raai shared a video and captioned it, “What a wonderful unforgettable experience I had visiting Ajmer sharif dargah 🙏 @ajmer_dargah786 It would have been incomplete going all the way there for shoot and not visit this holy place to seek blessings thank you so much @sufimusafir for such an amazing hospitality 🙏 means a lot 😇🙏 god bless 😇”

Raai is known for appearing in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.

This year, she is busy shooting three films – Tamil films ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Gangster 21’, and Telugu film ‘Anandha Bhairavi’.