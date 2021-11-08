Raashi Khanna signs up for Sundar C’s Tamil comedy

- Advertisement -

Noted Telugu actress Raashi Khanna, who got much attention with her roles in movies like ‘Supreme’, ‘Oohalu Gusagusa Laade’, and ‘Venky Mama’, had appeared in many other roles as well.

As the actress is busy with back-to-back Telugu movies, she is all set to be seen in an upcoming Tamil movie as well.



It is reported that Raashi has joined hands with ‘Aranmanai 3’ director Sundar C for yet another project. Touted to be a commercial, comedy entertainer, this movie is to get on the floors soon. Popular hero Jiiva is to play the main lead in the movie. The team has planned for a schedule, which would be kick-started soon after Makar Sankranti.

Raashi Khanna has had two Tamil releases in recent times – ‘Tuglaq Darbar’ and ‘Aranmanai 3’, which did decently well. Now that Raashi is all set for another Tamil movie, she has high hopes from this project.



Raashi has been busy shooting for two Telugu projects. ‘Pakka Commercial’ and ‘Thank You’ are the current projects Raashi is a part of in Telugu. Raashi is to be seen in a Hindi web series opposite Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgn as well.