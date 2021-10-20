Radhe Shyam poster out: Prabhas’s intense look in the poster give us chills

- Advertisement -

Prabhas’s return to romantic genre has been the most awaited event. The actor is set to return to the genre after a decade with his role of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam.

Recently Pooja Hegde’s special poster was launched on her birthday and now ahead of Prabhas’s birthday a special Prabhas poster has been unveiled and it makes us question ‘who exactly is Vikramaditya?’

Taking to the social media, Prabhas shared the poster and captioned, “Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages.”

The poster featured a serious-looking Prabhas and his intense demeanour is far removed from a mild-mannered, romantic hero that we were promised by the promotional materials that were released earlier.

Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Check out Radhe Shyam poster out featuring Prabhas below: