Rahul Ravindran posts pics ‘just for no reason’

Actor-director Rahul Ravindran, who is known for his work in Tamil and Telugu films, on Wednesday uploaded a series of pictures with his wife, singer Chinmayi Sripada, to cherish memories.

Rahul and Chinmayi tied the knot in 2014 after dating for almost a year.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Ravindran wrote: “Ok just for no reason, in the mood to share pictures from over the years.”

The first picture was from their wedding days, while 21 pictures were from various events, their travels together or screen shots from their video calls.

On the work front, Ravindran will be seen in director Rahul Sankrityan’s “Shyam Singha Roy”, which recently resumed shooting.

The actor will also be seen playing the lead in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film “The Great Indian Kitchen”. The film also features Aishwarya Rajesh.