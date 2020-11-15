Advtg.
Regional News

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work

By Glamsham Editorial
Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work 1
Advtg.

Raima Sen will remember Soumitra Chattopadhyay as the first actor she worked with in the new normal. She shared screen space with the iconic actor in “The Bong Connection”, “Nishijapon”, “Maach Mishti & More” and “Chhaya Manush”.

BY RAIMA SEN

I just got the news (of his death). We had shot together recently, in August. We were shooting for a documentary. I had a guest appearance in the film and I remember he was fine at that time.

Advtg.

Because of the current situation, there was social distancing the last time we worked together. That’s my last memory of him. I will always remember how, after lockdown, he was the first person I shot with.

It is sad to know that he had Covid and was hospitalised. There were other complications, too.

It is a huge loss to the Bengali film industry because he was working very actively. He was 85 and it is very rare to see an actor of his age keep on working with the energy that he had.

Advtg.

The last time we worked together, I had about an hour’s shoot with him. I recall his joy as we chatted about his grandson.

I have done many films with him. My mom (Moon Moon Sen) and grandmother (Suchitra Sen) knew him, too. He was my grandmom’s co-actor. My mom has also worked with him. So, I had seen him a lot in my growing-up years.

I will always remember him as an extremely humble person despite his stature. He would come on set and just sit in a corner. There was no fuss about him. He would talk to and interact with everybody on the set, and be polite to everyone. He had such a huge body of work and still he was so down to earth. He was a natural actor. He was very flawless and spontaneous in his performances.

Advtg.

(As told to Natalia Ningthoujam)

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTiger Shroff's sister wants to raid Disha Patani's closet
Next articleNarinder Batra wins Capital Foundation National Award 2020 (Lead)

Related Articles

IPL

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 16 (IANS) Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has stated that plans for the state to host the entire summer of tennis, including the...
Read more
IPL

Aus vs Ind: Paine in self-isolation following Covid cluster in Adelaide

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 16 (IANS) The first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy has come under shadow as Australian players, including Test captain Tim Paine...
Read more
IPL

Dutch cricketer works as food delivery guy to make ends meet

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives of people irrespective of their professions, economic, social or religious status. Be it...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work 2

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari writer: I don't believe in scene-by-scene remake

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) New-age Bollywood writer Rohan Shankar has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the new comedy Suraj Pe Mangal...
Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work 3

On this day: Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work 4

One-year-old tigress killed in Panna reserve

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work 5

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea...

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work 5

Indian stars connect with Singapore artistes for virtual chat

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks