Rajinikanth tempers Pongal greetings with Covid care message

Extending his Pongal greetings to the people, Rajinikanth on Friday urged everybody to follow all the rules and restrictions to safeguard themselves against Covid 19.

Taking to social media, Rajinikanth said: “We are all living in a difficult and dangerous time. Day by day, the numbers of those being affected by the Coronavirus are going up.

“To protect ourselves from this virus, we must definitely follow all the rules and regulations. There can be nothing more important than one’s health. My Pongal greetings to everyone.”

Rajinikanth’s warning in his Pongal greetings comes at a time when several celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries have tested positive for Covid-19. Since the dawn of New Year, at least eight celebrities have announced that they have tested positive for the virus.