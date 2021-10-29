Rajinikanth in hospital, statement on his health expected Friday evening

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here on Thursday evening for a routine check-up, continues to be in hospital.

A senior hospital official told IANS that an update on Rajinikanth’s health condition will be issued on Friday evening.

The actor’s wife Latha Rajinikanth also told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old thespian was admitted for a day for a routine checkup.

Rajinikanth who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Thursday had tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be released movie ‘Annatthe’ with his grandson on Wednesday.

The actor’s family is also silent on his health condition on Friday.

Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition.

At that time Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney.

–IANS

vj/kr