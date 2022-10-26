Rajinikanth tells 'Kantara' director: Hats off to you

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity to shower praise on director Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film ‘Kantara’, which has been garnering praise from all corners of the country ever since it first hit the screens earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, “The unknown is more than the known” – no one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale Films’ ‘Kantara’.

“You gave me goosebumps Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

The film has not only come in for praise from celebrities. It has also set the cash registers ringing.

Continuing its fantastic run even in the Hindi belt, the film, earned Rs 26.50 crore in week two.

‘Kantara’ opened with a huge collection of Rs 1.27 crore on the very first day in the Hindi market. Its second-day collection was Rs 2.75 crore and net collection on the third day in the Hindi market was Rs 3.5 crore.

Despite the reduction in ticket rates, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40 to 50% in the collections on Monday as compared to Friday with a Rs 1.75 crore net in the Hindi market.

With a net collection of Rs 1.88 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.95 crore on Wednesday, the film registered steady growth. On Thursday, it made Rs 1.90 crore net, which jumped to Rs 2.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday, its box office collection in the Hindi market reached Rs 2.55 crore. and on Sunday and Monday, it earned Rs 2.65 crore and Rs 1.90 crore respectively.

Now, according to Tuesday’s records, it has garnered Rs 2.35 crore.