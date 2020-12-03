Regional News

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth said that in 2017 he had announced his decision to enter politics and contest in all the 234 Assembly seats.

By Nitin Jain
Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician
Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician
ADVERTISEMENT

Time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu, while political and government change in the state is important and compulsion of time, said actor Rajinikanth on Thursday.

The actor sounded his poll bugle against the ruling AIADMK government as well as against the major opposition party DMK.

Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here, Rajinikanth said, “The time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. The political change is important and is compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything.”

He appealed all to support him to bring in the change.

“I am just a small instrument in the change. If I win then it is people’s victory,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in 2017 he had announced his decision to enter politics and contest in all the 234 Assembly seats.

According to him, though doctors had advised against holding rallies, if his life goes for the benefit of people then he is not worried about it.

Rajinikanth also said 40 per cent shooting is pending for his movie ANNAATTHE which he will complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

–ians

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleToday’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu
Next articleMiley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Related Articles

News

Today’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu

Nitin Jain - 0
Today's movie stars are tomorrow's political leaders and Chief Minister aspirant -- that is the trend in Tamil Nadu. The latest to join that club...
Read more
News

Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician, float party in Jan 2021, hopes for ‘honest’ TN govt.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he would float his political party in January and an announcement in that regard will be made on December...
Read more
Dialogues

10 years of Robot: Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Robot dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 10 years of Robot, we have a list of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Robot dialogues below:
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu 1

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani...
Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu 2

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu 3

Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu

J Jayalalitha Rajinikanth Kamal Hassan C N Annadurai M Karunanidhi M G Ramachandran Janaki Ramachandran

Today’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020