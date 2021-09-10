Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' poster out, Diwali release planned

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) South Indian mega star Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ will be released in theatres across the world on November 4. The first look of the movie is out. This will be a Deepavali release for Rajinikanth.

Directed by Siva, it will be a family action thriller, similar to the mega star’s previous movies, ‘Padayappa’ and ‘Arunachalam’.

Rajnikath’s last film was ‘Durbar’, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, but it was not a big hit. Kollywood, which is what fans call the Tamil tinsel world, is expecting ‘Annaatthe’ to be a superhit, which is to be expected from the mega star.

The shooting of the movie was affected because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was happening at Hyderabad’s Film City in December 2020 when some of the crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

Nayanthara, popularly known as the ‘Lady Super Star of South India’, is acting in the movie. It is the second time since ‘Durbar’ that she has been paired opposite Rajnikanth.

Other members of the cast are Prakash Raj, Meena, Keerthi Suresh, Soori and Kushbu Sundar. The music for the movie has been scored by D. Imman.

Rajinikanth, who made his movie debut in K. Balachander’s ‘Apoorva Ragangal’ in 1975, has acted in more than 160 films, apart from appearing in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali movies. His major break came in Balachander’s ‘Moondru Mudichu’. There has been no looking back for Rajinikanth after this hit movie and he is considered as one of Indian cinema’s leading stars.

–IANS

