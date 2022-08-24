Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ cast list out, but actress playing female lead not yet named

The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s eagerly-awaited ‘Jailer’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, officially announced some of the cast members of the film on Wednesday.

The ‘Jailer’ unit put out a video clip on social media that welcomed some actors and actresses into the unit.

As per reoprt, actress Ramya Pandian and Malayalam actor Vinayakan were part of the cast and was welcomed by the unit.

Two other actors whose names figured in the cast list were comedian Yogi Babu and actor Vasanth Ravi.

Interestingly, the unit has not revealed until now the name of the actress who will be playing the female lead in the film.

Shooting for the film began here on Monday at a venue that, at one point, used to house a popular hotel and restaurant.

The film, which will be Rajinikanth’s 169th, is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring its music.

Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to style the superstar for this film. Other members of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.