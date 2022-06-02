- Advertisement -

Kannada star Rakshit Shetty is all set to voice his character in Hindi version of Kannada movie ‘777 Charlie’.

‘777 Charlie’ is slated to release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages across India.

Rakshit Shetty said: “Yes, usually the practice is to get either a dubbing artist or a well-known name to dub for the Hindi version of a film but I was very sure since the beginning that I myself will be dubbing for my character in Hindi.

“I wanted my voice to convey the emotions on screen. Growing up, I spent my summer vacations in Mumbai and I can understand and speak good Hindi. Though you can trace a hint of Kannada accent in my Hindi, I am hopeful that people will accept my Hindi dubbing together with our film, with an open heart.”

Besides being the lead actor, Rakhshit Shetty also co-produced “777 Charlie”.

The movie is all set to release on June 10 pan-India.

The makers of ‘777 Charlie’ have decided to to screen the film in 21 select cities for audiences, much ahead of its release.

Rakshit Shetty explained, “We want audiences, especially pet parents to be amongst the first ones to experience our film. Therefore, we are organising special premieres in 21 cities across India. We are confident that ‘777 Charlie’ will be loved by people and hope that their word of mouth will help us gain traction, and bring larger number of audience to the theatres.”

Directed by Kiranraj K, the movie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha, Sharvari and Praanya P Rao.