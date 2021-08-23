HomeRegionalNews

Rakul Preet Singh’s look from ‘Konda Polam’ unveiled

By Glamsham Bureau
Rakul Preet Singh look in 'Konda Polam' | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Rakul Preet Singh’s first look from upcoming film ‘Konda Polam’ was revealed by the makers on Monday. The actress, whose character is called Obulamma, has a simple yet determined look on the poster.

The film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul in leading roles, is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Rakul plays the role of a shepherd girl in the film, based on author Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy’s novel.

Earlier, Panja’s look was also released in which he looked intense and fierce.

The film’s music has been composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy.

‘Konda Polam’ is scheduled to release on October 8.

