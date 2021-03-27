Video: Ram Charan’s grand birthday celebration on sets of RRR!

ADVERTISEMENT

Wishes are galore in the house of Ram Charan, as the actor, ringed in his 36th birthday today. Amongst all, one of the most special wishes came by the Team of ‘RRR’, who celebrated the day in full force.

Taking to their social media, the team shared, “A little surprise to our sweetest Ramaraju on our sets last night.. We hope you loved it, @alwaysramcharan #HBDRamCharan #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies”

In the video, it can be seen how the whole team of ‘RRR’ gathered around to wish the actor, in the best way possible. With a whole lot of fireworks, balloons, it looks like a celebration of a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the announcement of the Pan-India magnum-opus ‘RRR’, the audience has been waiting with a bated breath to witness the cinematic magic of the movie to unfold.

‘RRR’ features likes of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt alongside Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is the director’s next after the grand ‘Baahubali’ series. The film boasts of a great lineup of casts the movie promises to be a record breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

RRR comes out in theatres on October 13, 2021.