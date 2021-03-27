ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Video: Ram Charan’s grand birthday celebration on sets of RRR!

Here's how Team RRR celebrated Ram Charan's grand birthday on sets!

By Glamsham Editorial
SS Rajamouli celebrates Ram Charan's birthday on sets of RRR
SS Rajamouli celebrates Ram Charan's birthday on sets of RRR
ADVERTISEMENT

Wishes are galore in the house of Ram Charan, as the actor, ringed in his 36th birthday today. Amongst all, one of the most special wishes came by the Team of ‘RRR’, who celebrated the day in full force.

Taking to their social media, the team shared, “A little surprise to our sweetest Ramaraju on our sets last night.. We hope you loved it, @alwaysramcharan #HBDRamCharan #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies”

In the video, it can be seen how the whole team of ‘RRR’ gathered around to wish the actor, in the best way possible. With a whole lot of fireworks, balloons, it looks like a celebration of a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the announcement of the Pan-India magnum-opus ‘RRR’, the audience has been waiting with a bated breath to witness the cinematic magic of the movie to unfold.

‘RRR’ features likes of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt alongside Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is the director’s next after the grand ‘Baahubali’ series. The film boasts of a great lineup of casts the movie promises to be a record breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

RRR comes out in theatres on October 13, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGovt to widen Covid-19 vaccination drive soon: Harsh Vardhan
Next articleHuawei working on long-range wireless charging tech
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Controversies never leave our filmmakers… check this one

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Even as cinemas open & the biggies gear up for release, OTT spreads its base, a host of new legal woes have emerged for various film & web series makers.
Read more
News

SS Rajamouli unveils Ram Charan’s look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for RRR

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Checkout! SS Rajamouli unveils the look of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for his upcoming film RRR
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonakshi Sinha: Take me back to Maldives

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sonakhi Sinha on Friday shared a sizzling throwback picture in black swimwear standing in the pool having breakfast, against the backdrop the ocean
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates