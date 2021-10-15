Ram Charan collaborates with 'Jersey' director for next film

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Telugu ‘mega power star’ Ram Charan, who plays Alluri Sita Rama Raju in S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, is all set to take up another interesting project.

The makers of Ram Charan’s next film made this announcement on Vijayadasami.

“The most AWAITED COMBINATION is here! Announcing our next with none other than Mega Power Star Ram Charan directed by Gowtham Thinnanuri,” the makers tweeted.

Sharing one of his treasured memories with Ram Charan, Gowtham Thinnanuri wrote, “I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon. Thank you for all the love sir,” the director thanked Ram Charan for the opportunity.

Tentatively titled #RC16, Ram Charan’s upcoming movie is a collaboration with Gowtham Thinnanuri. This young filmmaker achieved fame after his sports drama ‘Jersey’ with Nani as the lead, became a classic hit.

Now that Ram Charan and Gowtham Thinnanuri have announced their collaboration, UV Creations is to bankroll this project. It is also reported that the movie is to go on the floors soon.

Ram Charan has signed for another venture with filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham, and the movie also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Ram Charan’s upcoming movies include ‘Acharya’ in which he shares the screen with his father Chiranjeevi.

–IANS

pk/kr