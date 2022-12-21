scorecardresearch
Ram Charan, Cousin Allu Arjun come together for star-studded Xmas party

By Glamsham Bureau

It was a star-studded evening as ‘Mega Power’ star Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, hosted a Christmas party at their residence in Hyderabad. Like every year, the couple hosted the party which was attended by Ram Charan’s cousins.

Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha and other star cousins of Ram Charan came together for the celebration as Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child.

Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika, Sirish, Sushmita, Sreeja and others attended the party. A photograph taken on the occasion had all the stars in one frame.

The participants enjoyed the evening with games and chitchat. Prizes were also given away to the winners of Secret Santa game.

The family of Megastar Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, is one of the largest contributors to the film industry with 10 actors from different genres.

Chiranjeevi leads the list, which includes his brothers Pawan Kalyan, popular as power star, and Naga Babu. Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are sons of well-known producer Allu Arvind, who is the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi.

Naga Babu’s son Varun Tej and daughter Niharika are actors. Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej, sons of Chiranjeevi’s sister Vijaya Durga, are also well-known in Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmita is a costume designer; the younger one, Sreeja, is a home maker.

