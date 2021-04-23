Ram Charan goes into strict isolation

Adv.

The fact that there is a huge spike in Covid cases in India and the fatalities attached to it is well established. Now there is a sad piece of information trickling in from our very own film industry.

Mega power star Ram Charan’s personal vanity bus driver recently passed away after battling with complications attached to Corona Virus. This came as a rude shock to the star who is very attached with his team. Realizing the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone in to extreme isolation from external world right now.

Corona virus keeps churning out these sad stories and extreme cases of fatalities in spite being in touching distance of all available medical care. It is time we start taking this extremely seriously and take good care of ourselves.