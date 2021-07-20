Ram Charan has a birthday wish for wife Upasana

Adv.

Actor Ram Charan took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a birthday wish for his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

The actor posted a picture of the couple together and captioned it: “@upasanakaminenikonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!.”

He also uploaded a picture of the couple on Instagram Stories, wishing her on the birthday.

Adv.

On the work front Ram will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”. Besides this, the actor will be seen in director Shankar’s next, tentatively called RC15.