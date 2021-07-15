Adv.
Ram Charan, Jr NTR share a glimpse of ‘RRR’

By Glamsham Bureau
Ram Charan in RRR making | pic courtesy: instagram
Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR took to social media on Thursday to share a making-of-the-film video of their upcoming pan-India project “RRR”.

Ram Charan posted the video titled “Roar Of RRR”, and captioned it: “An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.”

Jr NTR uploaded the video with the caption: “We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.”

The film, which is directed by “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn,a d is slated to release on October 13.

