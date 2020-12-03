Regional News

Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Bahubali maker Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has commenced a short schedule in and around Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, for his upcoming biggie, RRR, with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

“It’s time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :),” read a tweet posted on the verified Twitter account of the film.

The makers have also posted a video that shows a bike riding scene being shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lavish period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAmyra Dastur shares recipe of grandma's 'kadha' to boost immunity and digestion
Next articleVivek Oberoi collaborates with Gujarat Govt on initiative for the specially abled

Related Articles

News

Ranveer wears a pearl neck piece, netizens wonder if it is Deepika's

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Ranveer Singh has tried out a new style statement on social media, and fans are wondering if he has borrowed...
Read more
News

Angira Dhar joins Big B, Ajay, Rakul in 'Mayday' cast

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Angira Dhar is gearing up to join Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming thriller,...
Read more
News

Kajol: Never too late to be whoever you want to be

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol shared words of encouragement for women on Thursday. She reiterated that women can do anything."For what it's...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR' 1

E-commerce industry sees 56% growth in festive orders: Report

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India's e-commerce industry reported nearly 56 per cent growth in order volume this festive season amid the pandemic as...
Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR' 2

New Intel ML system efficiently detects bugs in code

Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR' 3

BenQ launches new range of video conferencing cameras in India

Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR' 4

Amazon to soon allow users to type and chat with Alexa

Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR' 5

Flipkart launches '2GUD Local' to digitise offline retailers

Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR' 6

Banks need to invest more in IT, tech: RBI Guv on...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020