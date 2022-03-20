Ram Charan: Pan-India movies can be a game changer for Indian cinema

- Advertisement -

Telugu star Ram Charan is elated to be a part of a pan-India film of the scale of “RRR” and agrees that directors such as S S Rajamouli have opened the floodgates for all actors to gain the experience of working with other directors from different states.

Addressing a press conference in the Capital, Ram Charan said pan-India films can be a game changer for Indian cinema. “He (Rajamouli) is absolutely right,” he said. “He does not start something that will be loved by each and everyone, but somehow, at the end, that is how it turns out to be.”

He added: “The floodgates have been opened for all actors to experience other Indian directors from different states and for the directors to experience us. There are huge boundaries that have been erased and we are fortunate to be in this era of experiencing other directors and they experiencing us.”

The film, which is slated to be released on March 25, also stars Jr NTR, besides Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo appearances, while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran play supporting roles.

It is a fictional story centred around two real-life revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.