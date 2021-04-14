Ram Charan-Pooja Hegde in ‘Acharya’ after ‘Jigel Rani’

Adv.

After working together in the superhit ‘Jigel Rani’ song in blockbuster film ‘Rangasthalam’, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde are all set to share screen space yet again. But this time, the audience will see them do a lot more than just shake a leg together.

The actress has been roped in to play Ram Charan’s lady love in the highly anticipated film ‘Acharya’ directed by Koratala Siva and this is surely one anticipated combination for the audience.

The team made the announcement of the same on the occasion of Ugadi with a poster that is being received quite well and adding to the already existing buzz around the film.

Ram Charan-Pooja Hegde in Koratala Siva’s Acharya poster

Adv.

Ram Charan wished everyone a great start to the new year, this Ugadi.