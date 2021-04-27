Ram Charan-Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Acharya’ postponed

Adv.

After working together in blockbuster film ‘Rangasthalam’, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde are all set to share screen space yet again. But this time, the audience will see them do a lot more than just shake a leg together.

Pooja Hegde plays Charan’s lady love in the highly anticipated film ‘Acharya’ directed by Koratala Siva and this is surely one anticipated combination for the audience.

However, the makers today announced, “Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, stay home and stay safe @alwaysramcharan #acharyapostponed #ramcharan”