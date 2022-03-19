- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ram Charan sends medicine, money to security staff in Ukraine

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Ram Charan sent medicine, money and other essentials to a member of his security staff all the way to Ukraine amid the war situation.

A video posted by a man named Rusty from Ukraine, has caught the attention of all. Rusty, who posted a video on the internet a few days ago, thanked Ram Charan for sending medicine and other essentials.

- Advertisement -

“Ram Charan was here to shoot for his movie and I worked as his body guard during his stay in our country. He called me as soon as the war broke out. I did mention about my wife’s sickness and lack of medicines”, Rusty said.

“Ram Charan sent medicine to help my suffering wife, as well as a few other essentials. I thank him from the bottom of my heart”, the person said, as he also hopes for the war to end soon.

- Advertisement -

Ram Charan, who acted in ‘RRR’, had shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. While his stay in Ukraine during ‘RRR’ shoot, Ram Charan was assisted by a security person named Rusty, who is a native Ukrainian.

As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan was worried about Rusty, and hence had called him to know about his well being amid the war scenario. Rusty, who had mentioned about his wife’s sickness, also mentioned that the situation was out of hand.

- Advertisement -

Ram Charan had sent a few essentials along with medicine for the man’s wife. This act of generosity by Chiranjeevi’s son is being appreciated by folks from the industry.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePravin Tambe Kaun?: The real-life cricketer who inspired Shreyas Talpade’s character
Next articleAnushka Sharma steps away from her production company to focus on acting
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Rashami Desai

Hina Khan

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,329FansLike
50,234FollowersFollow
6,854FollowersFollow
59,560FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US