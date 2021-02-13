ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Ram Charan, Shankar & Dil Raju to collaborate for a pan-India Film

Ram Charan, Shankar & Dil Raju to collaborate for a pan-India Film to release in 3 languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ram Charan Shankar Dil Raju to collaborate
Big news for all the fans as producer Dil Raju collaborates with mega power star Ram Charan and blockbuster director Shankar for the next big ticket untitled film. The film will have a pan-India release in 3 languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film will be Ram Charan’s next after his much-anticipated film RRR while Shankar has received applause around the globe for his blockbuster movies Gentleman, Shivaji, Anniyan, Robo, I, Robo 2.0, etc.

Talking about this large-scale project, producer Dil Raju shared, “I am extremely happy and elated to collaborate with one of India’s finest actor- Ram Charan and director Shankar Shanmugam. We are bringing this movie to pan-India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses.”

This will be Ram Charan’s 15th film and a landmark 50th film for Sri Venkateswara creations.

Producer Dil Raju is also backing ‘Jersey’ starring Shahid Kapoor and cop thriller ‘HIT’ with Rajkummar Rao with many others in the pipeline.

Directed by Shankar the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release.

