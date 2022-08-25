scorecardresearch
Ram Charan's shoutout to Shankar on 'RC15' being back on track

By Glamsham Bureau

After the sweet success of his last outing ‘RRR’, mega power star Ram Charan is not wasting much time in getting back into the thick of action with his next film, tentatively titled ‘RC 15’.

The project is helmed by ace director S. Shankar, who has given hits like the Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian’ and ‘Robot’ starring Rajinikanth, among others.

The bond shared by Ram Charan and his director became evident from their social media posts and on-set camaraderie.

Ram Charan tweeted, “Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir… and very excited to hear ‘Indian 2’ will resume soon. All the best!!”, as a response to director Shankar’s tweet.

The tweet was in connection with the shoot for the upcoming Ram Charan-starrer film, tentatively titled ‘RC15’, as well as Shankar’s next venture ‘Indian 2’, both of which are slated to be shot simultaneously in Vizag and Hyderabad.

