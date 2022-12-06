Rana Daggubati, Siddhu Jonnalagadda launches first single from ‘Das Ka Dhamki’

Tollywood hero Vishwak Sen essays the lead role, besides directing his maiden pan-India film ‘Das Ka Dhamki’. The film is presently in the post-production phase. The music promotions of the movie with a foot-tapping number saw stars Rana Daggubati and Siddhu Jonnalagadda lending a hand with the launch of the first single.

While Rana Daggubati launched the Hindi version of the song – Almost Dil Ka Patha Mila, Siddhu Jonnalagadda unveiled the Telugu song – Almost Padipoyindhe Pilla. The tune is scored by Leon James and set to stylish visuals that have been shot in some exotic locations.

Vishwak Sen’s dance moves and Nivetha Pethuraj’s add a glam touch to the song. Leon James and Adithya RK’s lively vocals complement Poorna Chari’s catchy lyrics. Amitabh Verma penned the lyrics for the Hindi version, while the vocals were by Nakash Aziz, alongside Leon James.

The film’s theatrical trailer had recently presented Vishwak Sen in a role with different shades.

Being produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners, Nivetha Pethuraj is the heroine. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada penned dialogues for the movie.

The film has cinematography handled by Dinesh K Babu, whereas Leon James scores the music and Anwar Ali is the editor.

Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini, and Prithviraj are the other prominent cast of the movie which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Das Ka Dhamki will hit the screens worldwide on February 17, 2023.