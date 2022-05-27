scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rana Daggubati, uncle spotted at Mumbai cafe

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Rana Daggubati, Tollywood’s Macho, and his uncle Victory Venkatesh were spotted at a cafe in Mumbai, and photos from their visit have gone viral. Both Telugu actors and Surveen Chawla, who played a character in their upcoming series, were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant on Thursday night. The ‘Rana Naidu’ team is said to have had a lavish dinner at the restaurant.

The photos of Venkatesh, Rana, and others have been circulated. Rana and Venkatesh, the uncle-nephew duo, have collaborated on a Telugu web series titled ‘Rana Naidu.’ The Netflix series, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, recently wrapped up the shooting part. The crime drama is based on the popular American television series ‘Ray Donovan.’

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will co-star with Sai Pallavi in the period drama ‘Virata Parvam’. Venkatesh Daggubati’s family drama ‘F3’ is now available in theatres.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleConnected car apps stealing your data without consent, warn experts
Next articleShamier Anderson joins cast of 'Tin Soldier'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Nikki Tamboli

Malavika Mohanan

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,449FansLike
52,271FollowersFollow
7,078FollowersFollow
60,042FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US