Rana Daggubati, uncle spotted at Mumbai cafe

Rana Daggubati, Tollywood’s Macho, and his uncle Victory Venkatesh were spotted at a cafe in Mumbai, and photos from their visit have gone viral. Both Telugu actors and Surveen Chawla, who played a character in their upcoming series, were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant on Thursday night. The ‘Rana Naidu’ team is said to have had a lavish dinner at the restaurant.

The photos of Venkatesh, Rana, and others have been circulated. Rana and Venkatesh, the uncle-nephew duo, have collaborated on a Telugu web series titled ‘Rana Naidu.’ The Netflix series, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, recently wrapped up the shooting part. The crime drama is based on the popular American television series ‘Ray Donovan.’

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will co-star with Sai Pallavi in the period drama ‘Virata Parvam’. Venkatesh Daggubati’s family drama ‘F3’ is now available in theatres.