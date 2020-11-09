Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati is venturing into content creation. He says this is a very exciting time to innovate, experiment and just create.

The actor will launch his digital platform South Bay on November 15. It is a YouTube channel is expected to host varied content including music, unscripted celebrity content and animation.

“This is a very exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive allowing creators to go beyond the threshold and bring exciting, fresh, never seen before content,” Rana said.

“South Bay is just a step towards that vision. We have collaborated with independent talented, vibrant creators and have given them a mainstream platform and with our mainstream talent we are bringing culture focused content, having a healthy mix of both. With South Bay, we want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences,” he added.

There will also be a news segment that will highlight news stories that have gained traction over the internet. Unscripted content includes two shows — “Coming Back To Life” with Lakshmi Manchu and “Secret Box” with Shruti Haasan. The shows will have personalities from across the globe conversing on life post the pandemic.

There will also be a chat show hosted by Rana, titled “Why Are You?”.

For music enthusiasts, there is “Sublime Collective”, which will put the spotlight on independent artistes across the country.

IANS

