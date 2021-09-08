HomeRegionalNews

Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan all suited in black for the launch of RC15 SVC50 poster

The much-awaited details of Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer #RC15 are out.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan all suited in black for the launch of RC15 SVC50 poster
The much-awaited details of Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer #RC15 are out. The action-thriller movie is helmed by Tamil star director Shankar and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

A poster with cast and crew wearing black suits released on Wednesday. In the poster, apart from Shankar, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Dil Raju, Sunil, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram and others can be seen.

Check out the poster below.

