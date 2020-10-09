Advtg.
Rapper Raftaar launches song by rising artistes Rish & Ragha

By Glamsham Editorial
Rapper Raftaar has unveiled a new song by a pair of rising music artistes.

Titled “Kehendi si”, the number has been recorded by budding singers Rish and Raga, who have also composed and written the song. The music is scored by Moit.

Created over a period of two years, “Kehendi si” talks of love, heartbreak and infidelity.

“This is a song that can be enjoyed even though the theme is infidelity and heartbreak. That’s what makes it relatable! Collaborating with Raga was a fun and immersive experience and I am glad that ‘Kehendi si’ came out of it,” said Rish.

Raga was thrilled at the chance to join hands with Rish. “This is the first time that we’ve collaborated and it was amazing getting to know each other’s music style. We both love fusion and experimenting with genres. I am glad that I got to offer my aesthetics in this song,” he added.  –ians/nn/vnc

