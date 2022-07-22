scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna excited about her first visit to Delhi, thanks to ‘Animal’ shoot

Rashmika Mandann is heading to Delhi for the shoot of 'Animal' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

By Glamsham Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna, now better known as Srivalli of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is the talk of the town with multiple project releases across industries. The actress is now heading to Delhi for the shoot of ‘Animal’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

A source close to the actress revealed that “This is the first time Rashmika will be visiting Delhi for the shoot of ‘Animal’ and other work commitments. She is very excited about the shoot and to explore the city and meet her fans. Due to her busy schedule, she could never visit Delhi but now she will there for the shoot and her fans will be equally excited to have her in the capital city.”

The source added: “Rashmika will be travelling to Delhi on 26th and will be there for a couple of days.”

Apart from ‘Animal’, Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with ‘Goodbye’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of ‘Pushpa’ in her kitty. along with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty.

