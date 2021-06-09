Rashmika Mandanna’s advice for all of us to swear by!

Adv.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has been leading the way, in a bid to spread positivity and hope around, and her social media feed is a proof of that. The actress recently took to her twitter, to share some much needed advice, with her fans.

Her tweet read, “Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too.. Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! “

Recently the actress, launched an initiative, called ‘Spreading Hopes’, to share celebrate Good Samaritans form all across the country, who have gone out of their way to help others, during the devastating second wave of the pandemic. She aims to encourage people to value these superheroes, and get inspired by their work.

Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too..

Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! ✨ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 9, 2021

Adv.

From posting goofy selfies of hers to uploading adorable images of her fur-baby ‘Aura’, Rashmika’s social media profile has ‘Positive Vibes only’ written all over it.

Being a household name in the Telugu and Tamil industry, with films like ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’, Rashmika’s debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Mission Majnu’ and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Goodbye’, is highly awaited.